Nord Stream 2 takes EU to court over new gas rules

The Russian-led Nord Stream 2 project to bring a new gas pipeline to Europe is taking the European Union to court to challenge new rules it says are meant to stall the project.

Nord Stream 2, which is being built by Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and backed by five European energy companies, says it has asked the EU's top court to annul a directive that includes a requirement for pipelines not be owned directly by gas suppliers and for at least 10% of capacity be made available to third parties.

The EU tightened regulations on Nord Stream 2 due to concerns that the pipeline would give Russia too much control over the EU's energy supply.

Gazprom's European partners in the project are Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Germany's Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).