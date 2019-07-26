Argentina's YPF becomes world's newest LNG exporter following deal

YPF says it reached a preliminary agreement with Excelerate Energy for a carrier charter to export liquefied natural produced from Belgian shipper Exmar's Tango FLNG unit in Argentina.

The gas, produced mainly from Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale field, will be processed by the Tango FLNG unit at the Mega port in Bahia Blanca and then transported by the Excalibur carrier.

The vessel, provided by Excelerate, will be in service to YPF until May 2020 and be one of two ships that YPF will utilize to transport Argentine LNG to the global market.