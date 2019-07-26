London Stock Exchange in talks for Refinitiv

The London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF +1.5% ) is in talks to combine with Refinitiv, the company that was carved out of Thomson Reuters last year in a deal with group led by Blackstone (BX +0.2% ), and a deal may be announced as soon as next week, the Financial Times reports, citing multiple people briefed on the matter.

A deal for all or large parts of Refinitiv would create a global exchanges and data giant -- LSE has a market value of ~£19.3B ($23.9B) and net debt of ~£1B; Refinitiv, whose Eikon terminals compete with Bloomberg, was valued at $20B last year when a private equity group bought a majority stake in the business from Thomson Reuters.

Refinitiv would boost LSE’s existing data and analytics products, which include Mergent, a service providing information on private companies, and XTF, which focuses on exchange traded funds. The group also owns fixed income indexing service The Yield Book.

