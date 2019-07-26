Dril Quip pops ~10% post mixed Q2 earnings

Dril Quip (DRQ +10.5% ) reports Q2 revenue increased 9% Y/Y to $103.8M, above the guidance range of $90M - $100M driven by higher product revenues to $77M, partially offset by decrease in services and leasing revenue of a combined $2M.

Recorded product bookings of $96M, above the guidance range of $75M - $95M

Increased cash on hand to $423M and maintained no debt at the end of the quarter

Gross operating margin increased ~300bps to 29%, led by favorable activity and results of the restructuring and ongoing cost savings initiatives, partially offset by higher employee compensation merit and partial restoration of prior salary rollback.

Reported operating income of $2.1M a turnaround from loss of $3.7M; net income stood at $1.1M as compared to loss of $3M last year

Adjusted EBITDA reached $13M higher than $9M last year

Generated $10M in net cash provided by operating activities, and free cash flow of $9M

