Trade Desk +7.8% on Amazon ad tie-up

Amazon (AMZN -1.7% ) is letting advertisers use external ad-buying tools like Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) +7.8% for advertising on its Fire TV platform in a bid to grow in a digital ad space dominated by Facebook and Alphabet.

The openness could also help Amazon appear cooperative with smaller competitors as the tech giant faces increasing global regulatory scrutiny for potential antitrust actions.

Amazon's new structure resembles that of Roku (ROKU +3% ), which lets advertisers buy video ads through Adobe's ad software.

Post updated to clarify the wording in the first bullet.