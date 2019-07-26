Cabot, EQT squashed as natural gas sinks to three-year low

Natural gas prices (UNG -2.8% ) typically rise along with the heat of the summer, as demand from electricity plants surges to power air conditioners... but not this year, even as the heat wave in the eastern U.S. generated record consumption at power plants.

August futures settled -3.4% to $2.15/MMBtu, a fresh three-year low and the lowest July price since 1999, and the trauma is forcing some of the largest U.S. nat gas producers to shelve drilling plans.

"The equity and gas markets are sending a clear message to operators to cut growth," EQT (EQT -3.3% ) executive committee member Kyle Derham said yesterday during the top U.S. gas producer's conference call to discuss Q2 earnings.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG -12.5% ) shares are suffering their worst one-day beating since 2008 following Q2 results, as the company says it will run just three drilling rigs and two hydraulic fracturing fleets in the current price environment; COG now sees production rising at ~5% Y/Y instead of the double-digit growth analysts have expected.

"Gas stocks will remain broken until the industry shifts its stance on growth in both the Haynesville and Appalachia," Tudor Pickering Holt analysts say.

ETFs: UNG, XLE, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, GAZB