IRS starts sending letters to crypto holders

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has started sending letters to taxpayers who may have failed to report income and pay the resulting tax from virtual currency transactions or did not report them properly.

"Taxpayers should take these letters very seriously by reviewing their tax filings and when appropriate, amend past returns and pay back taxes, interest and penalties," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

By the end of August, more than 10,000 taxpayers will receive these letters, the IRS said in a statement. The names of the taxpayers were obtained through various ongoing IRS compliance efforts, it said.