BorgWarner downgraded at RBC, Deutsche Bank after dismal guidance

BorgWarner (BWA -2.9% ) drops as much as 9% following yesterday's downside profit guidance, which has prompted two analyst downgrades.

RBC Capital downgrades BWA to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $41 price target, turning incrementally more negative on the stock after the Q2 results as well as acknowledgement about tougher competitor pricing on turbos.

RBC says it is intrigued by BWA's portfolio and longer-term opportunity around the industry transition from ICE to xEV, but the firm expects greater margin pressure during the transition.

BWA also is cut at Deutsche Bank to Hold from Buy with a $44 price target, as the company's update raises concerns about its growth and margin profile.

The company's lowered 2019 backlog, including virtually no net new business expected in Q2, suggests just 3% of growth above market, less than half of last year's outperformance, the firm says.

BWA's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.