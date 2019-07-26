Siri sends sensitive recordings to subcontractors - report

Apple (AAPL +0.6% ) subcontractors regularly hear confidential user information while providing quality control for Siri, according to The Guardian sources.

The tech giant says less than 1% of Siri daily activations are passed on to reviewers to be graded for accuracy to help improve the voice assistant.

Apple's statement: "A small portion of Siri requests are analyzed to improve Siri and dictation. User requests are not associated with the user’s Apple ID. Siri responses are analyzed in secure facilities and all reviewers are under the obligation to adhere to Apple’s strict confidentiality requirements."

The whistleblower was concerned about the sensitive conversations Siri picked up when accidentally activated. The worker says the subcontracting firm has lax hiring practices and that it wouldn't be hard for workers to identify those in the recordings.