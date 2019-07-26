Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNY -13.9% ) suspended a planned $3.1B specialty plastics venture with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. this week, falling victim to a sharp downturn in the global chemicals market.

Clariant and SABIC, which owns a 25% stake in the Swiss group, had been working to combine Clariant's additives and specialty master batches businesses with parts of SABIC's specialty chemicals operation to create an operation with 3.1B Swiss francs ($3.14B) in annual sales.

Clariant CFO Patrick Jany said the company would now need to rework its strategic plan drafted last September, since it can no longer count on the JV with SABIC to boost growth.

The news came just after CEO Ernesto Occhiello, who joined Clariant from SABIC just 10 months ago, announced his immediate resignation.

The company said Ochiello had a "personal and private reason" for his departure that was unrelated to the stalled SABIC JV deal.