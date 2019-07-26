Dean Foods names Beringause as new CEO; Scozzafava steps down
Jul. 26, 2019 Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF)
- Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) appoints Eric Beringause as its new President and CEO, effective July 29, succeeding Ralph Scozzafava, who has stepped down as CEO and resigned from the board.
- Beringause has more than 30 years of experience in the food, beverage and consumer products industries, most recently as CEO of Gehl Foods.
- Scozzafava joined DF in 2014 as Executive VP and Chief Commercial Officer, became COO the following year and was elevated to the CEO role in early 2017; no reason is given for his departure.