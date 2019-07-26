Dean Foods names Beringause as new CEO; Scozzafava steps down

Jul. 26, 2019 4:13 PM ETDean Foods Company (DF)DFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) appoints Eric Beringause as its new President and CEO, effective July 29, succeeding Ralph Scozzafava, who has stepped down as CEO and resigned from the board.
  • Beringause has more than 30 years of experience in the food, beverage and consumer products industries, most recently as CEO of Gehl Foods.
  • Scozzafava joined DF in 2014 as Executive VP and Chief Commercial Officer, became COO the following year and was elevated to the CEO role in early 2017; no reason is given for his departure.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.