S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs as U.S. economy continues to hum

Stocks rose following a set of strong earnings reports and data showing the U.S. domestic economy continuing to grow at a healthy clip, including the strongest pace for consumer spending since late 2017.

The Fed is expected to lower rates next week even as the economy hums along, although a second rate cut seems increasingly unlikely unless things take a turn for the worse.

Upbeat results from Google and Twitter sparked communication services (+3.3%) to the top of the S&P sector leaderboard, far ahead of the runner-up consumer staples sector (+1.2%).

More than 40% of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly earnings so far, with 76% coming in stronger than expected.

The S&P and Nasdaq closed at new all-time highs, rising a respective 1.7% and 2.3% on the week, while the Dow added just 0.1%.

U.S. Treasury prices finished slightly lower, lifting the two-year yield up 2 bps to 1.87% and the 10-year yield a basis point higher to 2.08%.

September WTI crude oil settled +0.3% at $56.20/bbl.