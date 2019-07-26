American Tower responds on Sprint, T-Mobile revenues

In a filing, American Tower (NYSE:AMT) comments on its business in light of the new world made by the progressing merger of customers Sprint and T-Mobile.

For the quarter ended March 31, T-Mobile made up about 10% of American Tower's property revenues, and Sprint 8%.

On sites where both companies had separate leases for antenna space, the revenue generated from each made up about 4% of consolidated property revenues.

The average remaining noncancellable current term of the leases closest to expiration on those sites with the two companies is 2-3 years, American Tower says.