Anadarko's Q2 highlighted by stronger than expected production

  • Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) +0.2% after-hours following mixed Q2 results, as higher production offset lower prices for oil, gas and natural gas liquids.
  • APC, which is being bought out by Occidental Petroleum, says Q2 sales volumes jumped 16.8% Y/Y to 744K boe/day, beating analyst expectations of 719K boe/day, from 637K a year ago.
  • U.S. onshore assets averaged sales volume of 484K boe/day during Q2, while Gulf of Mexico assets averaged 158K boe/day.
  • But the company's average oil prices fell 8.7% in the quarter, while natural gas prices slid 10.2% and NGL prices plunged 41% Y/Y.
