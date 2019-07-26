IPic discloses late interest payment

  • In a filing, iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) discloses that it's late on an interest payment.
  • The company has about $204M of outstanding indebtedness under a credit facility with the Teachers' Retirement System of Alabama and the Employees' Retirement System of Alabama.
  • It says it was obligated to make a $10.1M interest payment to RSA on July 1, and expected to draw down a "substantial portion" of the remaining principal balance to make the payment.
  • "To date, however, RSA has not made additional funds available to us under the credit facility for the purpose of making the interest payment and we have not made the interest payment as of the date hereof," it says.
  • Talks are active and RSA hasn't declared an event of default, iPic says.
