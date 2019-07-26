Former Idaho governor seeks to thwart Jervois Mining deal for eCobalt
Jul. 26, 2019
- An Australian company's acquisition of an Idaho cobalt mine is being challenged by a former governor of the state, who worries that "Idaho cobalt will be shipped to China" if the deal goes through.
- Jervois Mining this week closed a $44M deal to acquire eCobalt Solutions (OTCQX:ECSIF), giving Jervois control of the eCobalt's cobalt mining site in the state.
- The former governor, C.L. "Butch" Otter, also sits on the board of a rival company, First Cobalt (OTCQX:FTSSF), which made its own offer for eCobalt's mining operations and opposed the Jervois acquisition.
- Otter wants a review of the deal by U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, whose department oversees the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.
- Jervois CEO Bryce Crocker says Idaho cobalt will not be sent to China for refining and dismisses Otter's complaints as an attempt by a losing bidder to scuttle the deal.