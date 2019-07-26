Alberta again eases oil output curtailments

The Alberta government says it will ease crude oil curtailments for September by another 25K bbl/day, setting the new limit at 3.76M bbl/day.

The new limit is ~200K bbl/day above the initial quota allowed under the curtailment program when it began in January.

The announcement does not mention a recent call by several producers to ease curtailments for companies that improve export market access from Alberta by adding crude-by-rail capacity.

Relevant tickers include SU, IMO, CNQ, CVE, ECA, ENB, CPG, BTE, ERF, TRP, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF