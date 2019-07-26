Interactive Brokers files 21,075-share offering

Interactive Brokers (IEX:IBKR) has filed a prospectus to offer 21,075 shares.

The shares are listed at an offering price of $49.53 each.

All shares offered are to be issued to IBG Holdings in exchange for membership interests in IBG LLC, the holding company for IBG businesses.

It's expected to have a negligible effect in terms of dilution. The holders of common stock will own a larger portion of IBG LLC and "As a result, while such transactions will have the effect of diluting your percentage ownership in us, we will own a larger portion of IBG LLC and, therefore, you will continue to own the same economic interest in the underlying IBG LLC business."