Tallgrass CEO doubts Bakken production profile supports pipeline expansions

North Dakota's Bakken Shale has been setting production records for the first time since the 2014 downturn, but Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) David Dehaemers doubts the need for more large pipeline expansions for the play.

"Long-term, at $50-$60 oil, will the Bakken become that 2M-plus bbl/day market it needs to be, to support everything that is being talked about but not yet built?" Dehaemers said during yesterday's earnings conference call, adding that he is "not confident" the price will stay at that level.

Recently proposed pipeline capacity included two lines for crude oil originating in the Bakken: One would nearly double the existing 570K bbl/day Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Dakota Access Pipeline that runs to Patoka, Ill., and the other is Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) new 350K bbl/day Liberty Pipeline to move Rockies and Bakken production to the Texas Gulf Coast.

Lynn Helms, head of North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources, said last week that exploration and production companies in the state are struggling to attract capital amid soft oil prices.