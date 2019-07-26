Gray Television filing early warning on Frankly disposition

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) says it will file an early warning report with Canada's securities regulators related to its disposition of indirect control of all of its securities in broadcast software developer Frankly Inc. (OTC:FLKKF).

It covers disposition of indirect control of 547,325 common shares and 871,160 common share purchase warrants.

And it's connected to termination of a credit agreement between Frankly and the Gray Media Group subsidiary.

The shares made up about 20.6% of Frankly's issued and outstanding shares; the warrants if fully exercised, together with the common shares, represented about 40.2% of Frankly shares.