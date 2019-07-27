Pfizer close to off-patent drug combo with Mylan

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is close to a deal to combine its off-patent drugs business with Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), The Wall Street Journal reports.

That would build a giant of low-priced medicines out of two companies that have been looking for ways to boost slowing business (including the loss of patent protection for Pfizer's Lipitor and Viagra).

They've been discussing a stock deal in which Mylan shareholders would own a little over 40% of the combo, and Pfizer would get about $12B from a new debt sale.

A generic-drug squeeze, in part due to competition from Indian makers, has hurt drugmakers like Mylan and Teva.

The deal could be announced as soon as Monday if final agreement is reached, according to the report.