Booz Allen Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Booz Allen (NYSE:BAH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (+8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bah has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.