OnDeck Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.11M (+15.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ondk has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.