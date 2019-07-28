Cooper Tire & Rubber Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $718.74M (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ctb has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.