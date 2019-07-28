Mercury General Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $922.34M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mcy has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.