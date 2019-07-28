DISH Network Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-22.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.14B (-9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DISH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.