Affiliated Managers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Affiliated Managers (NYSE:AMG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.18 (-11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $540.89M (-9.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amg has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.