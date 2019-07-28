OneMain Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $891.54M (+8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OMF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.