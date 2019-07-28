National Oilwell Varco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.09B (-0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NOV has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 10 downward.

