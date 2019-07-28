Leggett & Platt Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+15.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LEG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.