Neurocrine Biosciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+385.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.79M (+66.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NBIX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.