Texas Roadhouse Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $688.11M (+9.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TXRH has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward.