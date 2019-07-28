Arch Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (-4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ACGL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.