Everest Re Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.47 (+560.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.96B (+13.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.