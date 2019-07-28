Reinsurance Group of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.42 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.4B (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RGA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.