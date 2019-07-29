M&A deals make major headlines

M&A chatter heated up this weekend with deals ranging from financial data to takeout and healthcare.

London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LNSTY) confirmed it was in talks to buy market insights and trading platform Refinitiv in $27B deal with Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI), while Dutch food delivery firm Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF) inked a £8.2B deal for U.K. equivalent Just Eat (OTCPK:JSTTY).

The all-share agreement comes shortly after Amazon made a hefty investment in Deliveroo, a rival to Just Eat.

In the U.S., Pfizer was said to be in discussions to combine its off-patent unit with Mylan, while reports surfaced that Exact Sciences would acquire Genomic Health for $2.8B.