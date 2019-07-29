Iran calls nuclear deal meeting 'constructive'

An emergency meeting with parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal - Britain, Germany and France plus Russia and China - was valuable but there are unresolved issues, according to Iranian official Abbas Araqchi.
"The atmosphere was constructive. Discussions were good. I cannot say that we resolved everything, I can say there are lots of commitments," he told reporters after a meeting in Vienna.
Iran has said it will withdraw from the pact unless the Europeans find ways to shield its economy from the U.S. sanctions.
