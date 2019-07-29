EU to strip 5 countries of some market access rights - FT

The European Commission this week will block five countries from accessing parts of the EU's financial markets - in a move that could hit the U.K. after it leaves the bloc, according to the FT.

The decision will see the Commission removing certain market access rights from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada and Singapore.

The bloc grants financial-market access to non-EU lenders, investment firms, clearing houses or credit rating agencies in its so-called "equivalence" system, as long as it considers their home rules to be in line with the EU's.