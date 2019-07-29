No-deal Brexit is now 'assumed'

Boris Johnson's high-level Brexit cabinet is set to hold its first meeting today and will gather every day until an Oct. 31 deadline for leaving the EU.
Michael Gove, named to a job that makes him Johnson's top aide, will lead the sessions.
"We still hope they [the European Union] will change their minds, but must operate on the assumption that they will not," he wrote in the Sunday Times. "No deal is now a very real prospect, and we must make sure we are ready."
Sterling -0.4% to $1.2329.
ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP
