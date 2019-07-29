U.S.-China trade talks restart in Shanghai

Negotiators for the U.S. and China are facing off in Shanghai this week in another attempt to piece together a trade accord.

While there are much lowered expectations for the kind of sweeping deal that appeared within reach this spring, modest wins might be obtainable.

Those include U.S. insistence that China commit to legal changes to protect intellectual property and abandon state subsidies to business, as well as Beijing's demands that the U.S. drop all tariffs as a condition for a deal.

Data overnight showed Chinese industrial profits dropping in June after a brief gain the previous month, demonstrating the concerns created by the trade war.

