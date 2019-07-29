Futures steady ahead of major market week

Summer vacation is not in sight for traders this week as they gear up for what might be one of the busiest weeks of 2019, with U.S. stock index futures holding their breath ahead of the open.

The highlight is Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve that will likely see Chairman Jerome Powell and colleagues cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade, and leave open the possibility of further action down the road.

U.S. and China trade talks are also resuming in Shanghai, and the monthly jobs report on Friday will shed light on whether the Fed's move was necessary.

Don't forget about earnings season, which kicks into high gear with Q2 results from Apple, Berkshire Hathaway and ExxonMobil.