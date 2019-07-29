Banks face U.K. class action over forex-rigging

Barclays (NYSE:BCS), JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), RBS (NYSE:RBS), UBS (NYSE:UBS) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are being sued by investors over allegations they rigged the global foreign exchange market, in a test of U.S.-style class actions in Britain.

The claim, estimated to be worth more than £1B, was filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Some of the world's biggest investment banks have already paid more than a combined $11B in fines to settle U.S., British and European regulatory allegations that traders rigged the currency markets.