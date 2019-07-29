Yellen in favor of an interest rate cut

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen supports a 25-basis-point cut in the central bank's benchmark interest rate due to a weaker global economy and low inflation in the U.S.

"The global economy has weakened. I think partly it’s weakened because of conflicts over trade and the uncertainty that’s caused for businesses," she said at an Aspen Economic Strategy Group meeting. "The United States isn’t an island. We’re part of the global economy. What happens in the rest of the world - in Europe, in Asia - affects the United States."