Earnings appetizer from Beyond Meat

The alternative-meat company will report earnings this afternoon following an astonishing early run on the public markets.

After selling shares at $25 apiece in an early-May initial public offering, Beyond Meat has skyrocketed, closing Friday at $234.90, more than nine times higher than the IPO price.

The valuation will again be tested today, but the company has already taken one run through the earnings gauntlet.

Shares jumped nearly 40% after first-quarter figures were announced in early June amid strong sales guidance.