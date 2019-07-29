Sanofi up 2% premarket on strong Q2

Sanofi (SNY +0.8% ) Q2 results ((€)): Revenues: 8,628M (+5.5%).

Key product sales: Lantus: 758M (-14.9%); Lovenox: 347M (-8.0%); Plavix: 362M (-3.2%); Aubagio: 466M (+15.3%); Toujeo: 220M (+1.4%); Myozyme/Lumizyme: 234M (+12.0%); Cerezyme: 176M (+0.6%); Fabrazyme: 211M (+12.2%); Dupixent: 496M.

Net Loss: (87M) (-111.4%); Loss Per Share: (0.07) (-111.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 1,641M (+5.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.31 (+4.8%).

2019 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: grow ~5% CER from 3% to 5% at CER.

Expected R&D milestones: Dupixent: EU regulatory decision in Atopic Dermatitis in Adolescent patients in Q3.

Fluzone QIV HD: U.S. and EU regulatory decision for ≥ 65-year old age group in Q4 2019 and Q2 2020, respectively.

Dupilumab: EU regulatory decision in Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps in Q1 2020.

Isatuximab: U.S. and EU regulatory decision in 3L Relapsed-Refractory Multiple Myeloma in Q2 2020.

MenQuadfi: U.S. regulatory decision for > 2 year old age group in Q2 2020.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

