Tariffs dent earnings at Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) is on watch after the company's Q2 profit tally misses even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts.

Cooper management says the international segment was challenged by the ongoing decline within the new vehicle market in China and a weak replacement tire market in Europe.

Operating profit fell 3.3% Y/Y to $32M, including a $13M negative impact from tariffs on products imported into the U.S. from China.

Looking ahead, Cooper no longer expects full year unit volume growth compared to 2018 and an operating margin of around 5.9%.

Previously: Cooper Tire & Rubber EPS misses by $0.32, misses on revenue (July 29)