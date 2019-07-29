Novartis' Entresto flunks late-stage heart failure study; shares down 1% premarket

A Phase 3 clinical trial, PARAGON-HF, evaluating Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Entresto (sacubitril and valsartan) compared to valsartan alone (sold as Diovan) in heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) failed to achieve the primary endpoint. Specifically, treatment with Entresto failed to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in a composite of reductions in cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalizations versus valsartan alone.

No new safety signals were reported.

The company says the totality of the data suggests that treatment with Entresto may provide important benefits to HFpEF patients. It plans to review the results with regulatory authorities and discuss next steps.

The data will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) World Congress in Paris, August 31 - September 4.

Entresto is a patent-protected branded medicine while valsartan is off-patent.