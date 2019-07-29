Pfizer down 1% premarket after Q2 result; 2019 guidance lowered

Pfizer (PFE) Q2 results: Revenues: $13,264M (-1.5%); Biopharma: $9,595M (+1.7%); Upjohn: $2,807M (-10.8%); Consumer Healthcare: $862M (-2.7%).
Internal Medicine: $2,330M (+2%); Vaccines: $1,375M (-2%); Oncology: $2,236M (+18%); Hospital: $1,913M (-8%); Inflammation & Immunology: $1,219M ; Rare Disease: $521M (-9%).
Key Product Sales: Ibrance: $1,261M (+22.8%); Eliquis: $1,085M (+22.0%); Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 : $1,179M (-5.7%); Xeljanz: $613M (+32.4%); Enbrel: $420M (-23.8%); Lyrica: $1,175M (-3.9%); Lipitor: $407M (-21.9%); Norvasc: $216M (-20.9%).
Net Income: $5,046M (+30.3%); EPS: $0.89 (+36.9%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $4,520M (-1.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.80 (+3.9%).
2019 Guidance: non-GAAP EPS: $2.76 - 2.86 from $2.83 - 2.93; Revenues: $50.5B - 52.5B from $52B - 54B.
Shares are down 1% premarket.
