Site Centers beats and raises

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) boosts its guidance for 2019 FFO per share to $1.18-$1.22 from its prior range of $1.14-$1.19 after turning in a stronger-than-expected Q2.

Now sees same-store net operating income growth of 2.25%-3.25% up from prior range of 1.25%-2.00%.

Q2 operating FFO per share of 31 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 28 cents and falls from 49 cents in the year-ago period.

They year-over-year decline is primarily due to the spinoff of Retail Value Inc., partly offset by lower interest expense and higher fee income.

Q2 same-store NOI on a pro rata basis increased 5.7%.

Leased rate of 93.9% at June 30, 2019 on a pro rata basis vs. 93.1%% at June 30, 2018.

Generated new leasing spreads of 7.1% and renewal leasing spreads of 5.1%, both on pro rata basis.

