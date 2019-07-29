Advance Auto Parts launches new Speed Perks rewards program

Customers of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) can sign-up for Speed Perks in store, online at https://shop.advanceautoparts.com, or by texting SPEED to 77333 and start earning $5 Perks Bucks after spending as little as $40 online or at any Advance Auto Parts and company-owned Carquest stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and these Perks Bucks can be used to purchase any of the thousands of items offered in store or online.

Speed Perks offers customers three different membership levels – Club, VIP and Elite – each based on total spend during the calendar year.

Speed Perks members can also earn bonus points on purchases of popular products and receive seasonal promotions.